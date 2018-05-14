Balmoral: Agri research body to make first solo exhibition

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) – Northern Ireland’s industry research body – will be out in force at this week’s Balmoral Show when it will exhibit independently for the first time in its history.

Celebrating its 12th anniversary this year, AFBI’s first solo Balmoral exhibition aims to enhance understanding of the organisation and the impact of its research work at farm, environmental, societal and economic level.

In the past, AFBI had been included as part of the Department of Agriculture’s stand.

The focus will be on delivering efficiencies in food production and reducing the environmental impact of agriculture.

Reaching out to the public

Sinclair Mayne, AFBI chief executive, said: “AFBI is well-known and respected across the agri-food community; but it is vital that the general public has a better understanding of the work we undertake, and how this has the potential to impact on everyday lives.

“Balmoral provides the perfect platform to engage with the widest possible range of people – from farmers and politicians to school children and everyone with an interest in food production, the wider rural and aquatic environments.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring science and research to life and make it meaningful by explaining our involvement and the outcomes of our work.”

Advertisement

Research work

A significant aspect of AFBI’s work involves its collaborations and partnerships with other research organisations, global agencies and universities.

AFBI will also be using its time at the Balmoral Show to highlight new innovations and technologies which will transform the future of farming and food.

“The agri-food industry is at a pivotal point, facing a great deal of change, new pressures and fresh challenges,” added Mayne.

“To remain competitive, we must seek to utilise the very best of all available services and skills set inside AFBI and beyond.

“This means working closely with our partners in research and industry, pooling resources and expertise to deliver a sound, compelling and sustainable future for all involved in agri-food production.”

In addition to a range of displays telling the AFBI story, the exhibition will include an education area; while experts will be on hand to talk to show visitors about the latest research developments.