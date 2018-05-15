Balmoral: 6 things to look out for at this year’s show

If you’re heading to Balmoral Show, save the hassle of checking the programmes – here’s six things worth checking out this year:

Derek Ryan

Country music fans will be happy to hear their favourite Carlow crooner, Derek Ryan, is set to perform not one, but three days in a row at this week’s show.

You can catch him on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 3:00pm on the Downtown Stage near Gate F.

He’ll be joined by Lisa McHugh who takes to the stage at 1:15pm on Wednesday, as well as Saffyre, Liam Kelly, Owen Denvir, Justin McGurk, Cliona Hagan and Geri Kane.

Jiving competition

And if that’s not enough to get your toe tapping, head down to the Spar Arena at 2:30pm on Friday, May 18 for the now annual Jiving Championship.

If your dancing feet are a bit rusty Jive NI will be on hand on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday offering a jiving demonstration at around 2:00pm.

Bolddog Lings Freestyle Motocross

If high octane, crazy stunts sounds like an afternoon well spent, then you’ll want to make sure you’re at the Main Arena for 11:00am.

Shearing Championship

If you’re after tension so thick you could cut with a knife you’re in the right place at the Shearing Pavillion.

There are several championships planned for Balmoral week, but the competition doesn’t get much tighter than the Open Championship planned for Saturday at 2:00pm.

Young farmers’ Tug of War

Pick a team and get cheering along with the crowd as the Young Farmers’ Clubs battle it out in the finals of this year’s tug of war competition.

The young farmers have lots on this year with everything from tractor handling to ladies’ football and floral art arranged so if you hang around the cattle lawns on Thursday afternoon there’s sure to be something interesting going on.

You can find them on the cattle lawn at 5:30pm on Thursday, May 17.

Angus Challenge finalists

Meet four groups of winning calves in the first ever ABP Angus Youth Challenge in Northern Ireland. The competition has run for several years in the Republic; but this is the first year it has ventured north.

The teams – all aged 14 to 16 – will each win five Angus-cross calves and will compete to rear them to the best of their ability. As some of the students taking part are not from farming backgrounds, it will be interesting to hear how they plan to cater for their new hairy friends.

Find out what the teens plan on doing as UTV’s Paul Clarke asks them about their projects, their thoughts about farming and their goals for the challenge on the cattle lawn on Friday, May 18 at 11:00am.