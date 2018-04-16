Aurivo livestock marts set to reopen subject to new safety rules

It has been confirmed that Aurivo’s marts in Ballymote (Co. Sligo) as well as Balla and Ballinrobe (Co. Mayo) will reopen this week.

Furthermore, Mohill Mart (Co. Leitrim) will reopen on Wednesday, April 25.

Last week, Aurivo – the operator of all four marts – decided to close following an incident which occurred in Mohill Mart on Saturday, April 7, where a man was injured by a bull.

The man had to be airlifted from the site and taken to Sligo University Hospital; no further update regarding his condition has been made available as yet.

The decision taken by management was described as “a prudent one” by a spokesperson for the co-operative.

“The health and safety of our customers, suppliers, members and employees is of paramount importance,” the spokesperson said when announcing the temporary closures.

It has been announced today that new health and safety procedures will be operational in the marts.

Only mart staff will be allowed in the sales yard and new rules will apply in relation to customer access to various areas of the mart, a spokesperson added.

This measure has been adopted by a number of other marts right across the country.

‘Necessary changes’

Commenting on the recent developments, independent TD for East Galway, Sean Canney, said that health and safety issues are a growing concern in all marts.

He said: “Changes are being implemented which will restrict access to mart yards. This may be a cause of concern for some farmers, customers, sellers and buyers. The motivation for these restrictions is to ensure safety of the farmers, sellers and buyers.

I visited some marts in recent days and I have seen the new procedures which are in place. Speaking to farmers at the marts, there is general acceptance that new measures were needed. Where there is a huge flow of cattle in confined spaces, dangers exist.