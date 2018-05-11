Auction report: Tidy, used machinery changes hands at ‘on-site’ sale

Major ‘on-site’ machinery dispersal sale (auction) events come up just a handful of times in any given year here in Ireland; they are a more regular occurrence in the UK – thanks to the availability of a bigger pool of equipment.

One such on-site sale was held at Eye Farm (Spalding) yesterday (May 10). The auction comprised of tractors, a combine harvester, a telescopic handler, a self-propelled sprayer and a scattering of implements and machinery. It took place in Lincolnshire (England).

The auction was conducted by Brown & Co.

This report focuses solely on the implements and machinery present. Look out for our earlier article, detailing the prices fetched by tractors and self-propelled equipment.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and jotted down the key prices.

Please note that all of the prices referenced in the captions below are in pounds sterling.

A buyer’s premium of 5% of the hammer price is applicable to all lots. This premium is subject to VAT at 20%.

VAT (on the sale/hammer price) also applies to all lots pictured below.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.