Auction report: Root crop machinery goes ’under the hammer’
A major ‘on-site‘ machinery dispersal sale (auction) was held on behalf of T W Kinsey (Tarporley) on Thursday (March 8). The auction comprised of tractors and agricultural machinery. It took place in Cheshire, England.
These events are a regular occurrence in the UK – thanks to the availability of a large pool of equipment. They come up just a handful of times in any given year here in Ireland.
The sale was conducted by Cheffins – a company that is best known in machinery circles for its monthly Cambridge Machinery Sales events.
This article focuses on the potato-related equipment at the sale. We’ve already reported on how other machinery fared under the hammer.Also Read: Auction report: Check out these ‘under the hammer’ pics and prices
Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and noted the prices and specifications.
Please note that all of the prices referenced below are in pounds sterling.
All prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%. Prices are also, unless otherwise stated, subject to VAT at the local rate.
Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the (hammer) price.