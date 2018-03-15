Auction report: ‘One-owner’ tractors and combine ‘under the hammer’

A major ‘on-site‘ machinery dispersal sale (auction) was held on behalf of N & R Lindley (Epworth) yesterday (Wednesday, March 14). The auction comprised of tractors and agricultural machinery. It took place in Doncaster, England.

These events are a regular occurrence in the UK – thanks to the availability of a large pool of equipment. They come up just a handful of times in any given year here in Ireland.

The sale was conducted by Cheffins – a company that is best known in tractor circles for its monthly Cambridge Machinery Sales events.

This report focuses solely on the tractors present – alongside the single telehander, tracked excavator, self-propelled sprayer and a ‘fresh’ combine harvester.

Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and noted the prices and specifications.

Please note that all of the prices referenced below are in pounds sterling.

All prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%. Prices are also, unless otherwise stated, subject to VAT at the local rate.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the (hammer) price.