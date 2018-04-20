Auction report: Old and modern ‘under the hammer’ at big Co. Tyrone sale

Today (April 20) saw a large-scale machinery sale take place at Euro Auctions, at its Dromore site in Co. Tyrone.

As is regularly the case for Euro Auctions, a large selection of plant/construction equipment was up for grabs – along with some tractors and agricultural machinery.

Founded in Dromore, Northern Ireland, Euro Auctions’ first official sale took place in 1998 – during which 371 lots went under the hammer in front of 1,500 bidders.

While the company now operates (and holds auctions) in several countries, the headquarters are still in Dromore. The facilities there underwent a face-lift (with a new auction house, featuring a covered and seated auditorium) in 2009.

The business was established by the Keys brothers, who are still actively involved to this day.

Justin Roberts was there for AgriLand to sample the atmosphere, capture these pictures and to jot down the key prices.

Please note that all of the prices referenced below are in pounds sterling.

It should be noted that a buyer’s commission of 2.5% must be added to all hammer prices, as well as VAT at the local rate.

