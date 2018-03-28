Auction report: John Deere combine and tractors change hands at ‘on-site’ sale

A noteworthy ‘on-site‘ machinery dispersal sale (auction) was held at Rickling Hall (Saffron Walden) yesterday (Tuesday, March 27). The auction comprised of tractors and agricultural machinery. It took place in Essex, England.

These events are a regular occurrence in the UK – thanks to the availability of a large pool of equipment. They come up just a handful of times in any given year here in Ireland.

The sale was conducted by Cheffins – a company that is best known in tractor circles for its monthly Cambridge Machinery Sales events.

This report focuses on the combine, tractors, self-propelled sprayer, ATV and trailers present at the sale; look out for our follow-up report with details of how the rest of the machinery (including a ‘fresh’ hedge-cutter and a whole brace of cultivation equipment) fared.

Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and noted the prices and specifications.

Please note that all of the prices referenced below are in pounds sterling.

All prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%. Prices are also, unless otherwise stated, subject to VAT at the local rate.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the (hammer) price.