Auction report: JCB backhoe and tracked machine fleet goes ‘under the hammer’

JCB played host to a major auction yesterday (March 20), consisting of used and nearly-new equipment – including loading shovels, tractors, telehandlers and tracked excavators.

The sale took place at JCB’s facility at Lakeside Works, Rocester in England. All items were offered on a ‘sold as seen’ basis; no warranty was implied or given – unless otherwise stipulated by the manufacturer (i.e. in the case of machines young enough to still qualify for the manufacturer’s normal warranty).

No buyer’s premium was levied on bids. The winning bid was the sale price; all hammer prices were subject to VAT at the local rate.

Interested parties could bid in person or online; all machines offered for sale were physically present at the site of the auction.

The sale included a significant number of agricultural and construction-spec machines with very low hours.

The sale was conducted on behalf of JCB by auction specialist AMS (Asset Management Services). It claims to sell over £10 million worth of equipment each year – to a worldwide audience. The company is headquartered in Cheltenham.

Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand to sample the atmosphere, capture these insightful pictures and to jot down the key prices and specifications.

This report focuses on the backhoe loaders, tracked excavators and engines offered at the auction. Look out for our follow-up reports, detailing how other equipment fared ‘under the hammer’.

Please note that all of the prices referenced below are in pounds sterling.