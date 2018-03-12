Auction report: Check out these ‘under the hammer’ pics and prices

A major ‘on-site‘ machinery dispersal sale (auction) was held on behalf of T W Kinsey (Tarporley) on Thursday (March 8). The auction comprised of tractors and agricultural machinery. It took place in Cheshire, England.

These events are a regular occurrence in the UK – thanks to the availability of a large pool of equipment. They come up just a handful of times in any given year here in Ireland.

The sale was conducted by Cheffins – a company that is best known in machinery circles for its monthly Cambridge Machinery Sales events.

This article focuses on the trailers and much of the cultivation machinery at the sale. We’ve already reported on how tractors and self-propelled equipment fared under the hammer.

Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and noted the prices and specifications.

Please note that all of the prices referenced below are in pounds sterling.

All prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%. Prices are also, unless otherwise stated, subject to VAT at the local rate.

