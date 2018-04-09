Auction report: Big, ‘fresh’ Deutz-Fahr fleet goes under the hammer

A noteworthy ‘on-site‘ machinery dispersal sale (auction) was held on behalf of Noel J Hanes Contracting at East Fen Farm (Boston) on Saturday (April 7). The auction comprised of tractors and agricultural machinery. It took place in Lincolnshire, England.

These events are a regular occurrence in the UK – thanks to the availability of a large pool of equipment. They come up just a handful of times in any given year here in Ireland.

The sale was conducted by Robert Bell & Company – an auctioneer in the region.

This report focuses on the combine, tractors and self-propelled beet harvester present at the sale; look out for our follow-up report with details of how the rest of the machinery (including a telescopic handler, a tracked excavator and a loading shovel) fared.

Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and noted the prices and specifications.

Advertisement

Please note that all of the prices referenced below are in pounds sterling.

All prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’. It is 5% (plus VAT), reducing to 2.5% (plus VAT) on the balance over £5,000/lot.

Hammer (sale) prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the (hammer) price.