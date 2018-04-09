Auction report: Big, ‘fresh’ Deutz-Fahr fleet goes under the hammer
A noteworthy ‘on-site‘ machinery dispersal sale (auction) was held on behalf of Noel J Hanes Contracting at East Fen Farm (Boston) on Saturday (April 7). The auction comprised of tractors and agricultural machinery. It took place in Lincolnshire, England.
These events are a regular occurrence in the UK – thanks to the availability of a large pool of equipment. They come up just a handful of times in any given year here in Ireland.
The sale was conducted by Robert Bell & Company – an auctioneer in the region.
This report focuses on the combine, tractors and self-propelled beet harvester present at the sale; look out for our follow-up report with details of how the rest of the machinery (including a telescopic handler, a tracked excavator and a loading shovel) fared.
Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and noted the prices and specifications.
Please note that all of the prices referenced below are in pounds sterling.
All prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’. It is 5% (plus VAT), reducing to 2.5% (plus VAT) on the balance over £5,000/lot.
Hammer (sale) prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate.
Stay tuned to AgriLand for a further report – detailing how other equipment fared under the hammer at this auction.