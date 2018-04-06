Auction alert: Big haul of surplus stock up for grabs at Gleeson Steel

A sizeable auction – on behalf of Gleeson Steel & Engineering – will take place on Saturday, April 14. It will be conducted by Wilsons Auctions.

Over 200 unreserved lots of surplus stock look set to go under the hammer at the steel company’s site in Co. Tipperary.

Taking place at Gortnahoe, Thurles, from 10:00am, the auction will include plant and machinery, steel fabrication equipment and a plethora of implements – now deemed “surplus to requirements”.

Some of the lots, which are additional to Gleesons’ 200 or so items, are from local vendors.

Up for grabs

Up for grabs will be items such as: a 2002 DAF (FAS) CF75 (250) with a beaver-tail plant body; a Zetor 4718; a 2003 JCB 532 (telehandler); a 1999 LVD DELTA LB (1,250t; punch-press machine); and a 1979 Keetona HUF 818766 (100inX1/8in) sheet-and-plate folding machine.

Advertisement

Other items will include gates, barriers, steel sheeting off-cuts, bale handlers and timber purlins.

Shanta Lawlor, off-site auction manager at Wilsons Auctions, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this auction, as instructed by Gleeson Steel & Engineering at its site in Tipperary.

“This auction will feature a large volume of stock that is surplus to requirements, managed by our expert Mobile Auction Team. I would encourage everyone to register as soon as possible, whether it is for physical or online bidding.”

Viewing times

Viewing times for all lots will take place on Friday, April 13 (from 10:00am to 4:00pm) as well as the morning of the auction (from 9:00am).