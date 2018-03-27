ATV giant Can-Am ‘wheels’ into Kilkenny

Kilkenny Quads – an All-Terrain (ATV) and Side-by-Side Vehicle (SSV) dealership based in Kilkenny – is joining Bombardier Recreational Products’ (BRP’s) UK and Ireland authorised dealer network.

According to BRP, it will be the first dealership based in the Republic of Ireland. This new partnership is part of Can-Am Off-Road’s ongoing expansion plans – to increase its share of the utility market in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Established in 2010 by Paul Nolan, Kilkenny Quads currently employs five people. The addition of the Can-Am Outlander and Traxter ranges looks set to enable the business to grow further.

According to BRP, its vehicles are notable for their Rotax engines and “innovative designs”.

Mike Loach, BRP commercial manager for the UK and Ireland, explained: “The Irish market for utility ATVs and SSVs is one of untapped potential and we are delighted to welcome on board Kilkenny Quads.

“Paul and his team understand their customers’ requirements. We’re pleased that they chose Can-Am to help them take the next step to realise their growth plans.

“We look forward to supporting them as their business grows and for the team to assist us in expanding our market share in the utility sector – bringing more Irish users into the Can-Am family.”

Paul Nolan, Kilkenny Quads owner, added: “When we found Can-Am’s products, it was not at a show but while I was on holiday in Spain.

“The thing that stood out for me was their rugged design and first-class drive quality.

My sons David and Derek are the driving force behind the business so, once we had completed our research, we decided to take on Can-Am’s utility range.