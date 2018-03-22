Area under cereals down 3.1% last summer

The final results for June 2017 show that the area under cereals decreased by 8,700ha (-3.1%) to 272,400ha when compared to June 2016, according to the latest figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This was mainly due to a decrease of 9,600ha (-12.9%) in the area under winter barley and a decrease of 800ha (-10.2%) in the area under spring wheat, according to the CSO.

Livestock increase

The results also show that the total number of cattle was 7,363,500, an increase of 142,300 (2%) on June 2016.

The number of cattle aged two years and over (excluding cows and bulls) increased by 72,600 (10.1%), cattle aged one-to-two years increased by 60,700 (3.3%) and dairy cows increased by 34,800 (2.5%), the office added.

Sheep numbers increased by 0.3% to 5,197,100. Breeding sheep were up 10,800 (0.4%) and other sheep (non-breeding) were up 7,200 (0.3%);

Pig numbers decreased by 37,500 (-2.3%) to 1,556,900. Breeding pigs were down 3.5% and non-breeding pigs down by 2.2%;

The area under potatoes increased by 1.5% to 9,200ha. A comparison with the June 2016 results show that: