Are you ‘Game’ for a different breed of tractor?

‘Game’ is a tractor brand you might not have come across.

Based in Louisiana (US), the machines were borne out of the need to harvest and haul sugar cane.

For the past 70 years – starting with Thompson Machinery as early as 1950 and with Cameco in more recent times – this equipment is now exported worldwide. Game says that its employees and founders have over 400 cumulative years of experience in building such equipment – garnered from the likes of Thompson Machinery, Cameco and John Deere.

For example, David Chadwick – the owner of Game – was the engineering manager at Cameco for a number of years and also worked for John Deere (after Deere & Company bought Cameco).

He designed Cameco equipment (and oversaw the design of later models), including tractors and sugar cane and pineapple harvesting equipment.

Game’s engineers have apparently been designing industrial tractors and harvesting equipment – in one form or another – since 1988.

The philosophy is apparently “to build each model better than the previous unit”.

The pineapple machinery segment was the real enabler for Game – in its bid to establish a footing. The manufacturer says that the world’s largest pineapple growers have now “standardised on Game machines”.

Among its claims to fame is its GPS-steered, self-propelled sugar cane planter; it was developed for large operations in tropical regions – such as Hawaii, Colombia and parts of Africa.

A vegetable sprayer (pictured below) was also a key product for Game; these are used in all manner of regions – from San Francisco to central Mexico.

Game’s largest product line – tractors – came about in late 2007; additional models have since been added over the years.

Tractor line-up

These ‘industrial-spec’ units (along with Game’s sugar cane loading machines, for example) were designed to be “heavy-duty, durable and mechanically simple” – typically for long hours in rough applications anywhere around the world.

The video footage below shows a Game Equipment 95ATX 500hp tractor tugging a power-hungry scraper; the machine is working in Texas.

Game currently has more than a dozen tractor models in its dossier. The largest units are usually coupled to scrapers, chisel-ploughs and rippers; they are often used for large-scale land preparation and clearing duties. You’ll even find them in the mining industry.