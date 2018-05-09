Applications now being accepted for full-time Cert in Pig Production

Applications are now being accepted for the full-time Certificate in Agriculture in Pig Production (Level 5) in Ballyhaise Agricultural College and Clonakilty Agricultural College.

This course is accredited by Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI) and designed in consultation with industry stakeholders, Teagasc has announced.

The course consists of a combination of formal course work delivered by the agricultural college and the Pig Development Department – as well as a practical learning period with approved pig farmers, according to Teagasc.

The formal course work is split 50:50 (approx) between practical/ skills training and classroom (theoretical) sessions.

On successful completion of the course students are awarded the QQI Level 5 Certificate in Agriculture. Students with this Level 5 award may progress to a Level 6 Green Cert or an Advanced Certificate in Agriculture (Pig Farm Management) programme, the agri extension agency has confirmed.

Applications must be submitted by Thursday, May 31, 2018, so those interested haven’t a lot of time to lose.

For prospective students, the online application system is available on Teagasc’s website here. This course will be offered on a full-time basis at both colleges.

Applicants for the full-time programme must be 17 years old, or over, on January 1, 2019.

Dr. Amy Quinn, of the Teagasc Pig Development Department, said: “Following on from the great success of the part-time Certificate in Agriculture in Pig Production, we are delighted that a full-time option is now available.

This course is ideal for school leavers, or others seeking to enter the pig industry, or those already involved in the sector wishing to further their knowledge.

According to Teagasc, the pig industry is a significant contributor to the Irish agri-economy, making up 8% of Ireland’s Gross Agricultural Output, and is third in terms of economic importance after dairy and beef, supporting over 8,000 jobs and generating an export value of €712 million in 2017.

There is a constant demand for staff on pig farms and these jobs come with many attractive benefits for prospective employees: competitive salaries; regular work hours; and scope for career progression and further training.

This course offers new entrants an education pathway into the pig industry, the state agency says.