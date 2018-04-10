Aphid numbers 15 times lower than the same time last year

Aphids certainly aren’t a problem for crops at the minute. But it is interesting to compare aphid counts with the same time last year in a different weather scenario.

In the first week of April 2017, the aphid count – carried out by Teagasc – measured 156.4 aphids/m². In 2018, that figure was just 10.2 aphids/m². 47% of the live aphids were grain aphids and 0% of these aphids were winged.

Numbers have been relatively low since last October; but aphid numbers did hit 70/m² at one point in December of the 2017/2018 season. This was the highest count recorded since October 2017.

In the 2016/2017 season, aphid numbers decreased significantly from November to February. However, they increased again in March as temperatures rose. In March of this year, aphid numbers remained below 22 aphids/m². While numbers hit more than 70 aphids/m² at the end of March last season.

The weekly average aphid count for the months of October to April are detailed in the table below.

Weather impact

The air temperatures (°C for Teagasc Oak Park) for the months of October to April are detailed in the table below.

Aphid numbers decreased with temperature. In the winter of the 2016/2017 season, aphid numbers dipped with the drop in temperatures. However, aphid numbers have remained low this winter with the low temperatures.

Heavy rainfall and snow can result in a decrease in aphid numbers. These difficult conditions can also make it hard to carry out aphid sampling.

