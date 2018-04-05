Amazone takes 4 titles in ‘world-renowned’ design awards

Four Amazone machines have been awarded what the manufacturer describes as “the worldwide renowned” Design Label – at this year’s iF Design Awards.

The awards were made to the Cataya 3000 Super seed drill combination, the UF 2002 mounted sprayer, the Catros XL 3003 compact disc harrow and the ZG-TS 10001 trailed fertiliser spreader.

They all notched up their accolades in the ‘Product‘ discipline – and specifically in the ‘Farm Machinery‘ category.

According to Amazone, these accolades underline the achievements of Amazone’s designers. Together with their colleagues from research and development, the manufacturer says this team is “working intensively to develop a high level of functionality and yet, at the same time, ergonomic and aesthetic agricultural machinery”.

This year, the number of candidates for the iF Design Award was significant. The 63-member international jury had to sift through a total of 6,400 applicants from 54 countries – across all categories.

The comment, among other things, in the jury’s statement for the Cataya seed drill combination, is that the machine “sets new standards in operator convenience”. All the setting points on the central operator station have a “language-neutral design” and are “protected from any dirt ingress”.

The Catros XL compact disc harrow notched up its award, thanks to its “lightweight design and easy handling”.

The UF 2002 sprayer was cited as being an especially “compact” mounted machine.

The new ZG-TS fertiliser spreader apparently convinced the jury because, thanks to the automatic monitoring and control system, it reduces the workload for the driver.