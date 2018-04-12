Aldi Ireland achieves Bord Bia Origin Green accreditation

A recent announcement confirmed that Aldi Ireland has become a verified member of Bord Bia’s national sustainability programme, Origin Green.

The move aims to emphasise the retailer’s commitment to pursuing sustainable business practices.

Aldi has reportedly signed up to the Origin Green sustainability charter and developed a “comprehensive sustainability plan” that sets out key sourcing, health and nutrition, social responsibility, waste emissions and energy targets.

It is understood that Aldi has outlined 55 clear targets which will be independently verified by Bord Bia on an ongoing basis.

Established in 2012, Bord Bia’s Origin Green is the world’s first national food sustainability programme.

Commenting on the Origin Green programme, Giles Hurley – group managing director at Aldi Ireland – said: “At Aldi, we have a long-standing awareness of our responsibility to the environment and to reducing our environmental footprint.

“Sustainability is an increasingly important aspect of doing business, particularly in the production of food and drink.

We have set ourselves 55 sizeable targets that will raise the standards right across our business and ensure sustainability remains at the forefront of our business for many years.

Meanwhile, the chief executive of Bord Bia, Tara McCarthy, added: “I am delighted on behalf of Bord Bia to welcome Aldi as the latest verified member of our growing Origin Green programme.

“Aldi’s ambitious sustainability plan, framed within the Origin Green programme, highlights its strong commitment to the environment and sustainable business practices.”

5,000 one-to-one food business meetings

As well as this, Bord Bia is today hosting its trade development event, Marketplace International 2018 in the RDS Dublin.

Bringing suppliers and international buyers face-to-face is a key element of this event. Some 550 international buyers will convene for 5,000 pre-arranged, one-to-one meetings with 185 Irish food companies throughout the course of today.