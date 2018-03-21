AI bull’s pedigree status put on hold amid parentage doubts

An up-and-coming champion AI bull whose semen has been sold internationally has had his pedigree status put on hold after doubts have been raised about his parentage.

The issue first came to light after the UK limousin society wrote to its 3,000 members advising them of issues with Scottish bull Ballinloan Jaegerbomb.

Progeny

It also places the pedigree status of Jaegerbomb’s progeny under uncertainty. So far the bull has 13 progeny registered as pedigree in the UK and Ireland.

A message sent by the Irish Limousin Society to members seen by AgriLand warned that it would be “unable to proceed” with the registration of progeny by the bull.

A well-placed source said the issues surround the bull’s dam – a home-bred Neuf daughter, Ballinloan Fruttela.

However, with 2,100 straws sold and spring calving just beginning there are expected to be more on the way.

DNA results are expected to be returned on Friday.

Ballinloan Jaegerbomb

The bull was bred by Perthshire farmer Stuart Fotheringham and had won a series of championship titles including first prize at the Royal Highland Show, Male Champion at Perth Show and Reserve Male Champion Limousin at Turriff Show.

Fotheringham established his Ballinloan pedigree herd in the early 1990s with the purchase of three cows – two of which were from Northern Ireland.

The herd’s foundation cows – Newferry Hattie and Newferry Laura – were bred by PG O’Kane and Son from Bellaghy, Co. Derry.

Jaegerbomb sold at Carlisle as the Junior Champion for 24,000gns in 2015. The successful purchasers were members of the Handley family of the Gunnerfleet Herd, who still own the bull.

The bull was noted as being “very easy calving” with progeny with good muscling. Semen had been on sale at around £20 a straw (€23) in the UK and Ireland, as well as internationally through four companies.

He was registered as being sired by Ampertaine Foreman with Ballinloan Fruttela registered as the bull’s dam.

AgriLand has contacted both the Irish and British Limousin Cattle Societies, but at the time of publication the societies had yet to respond.

The publication also made several attempts to contact the breeder but were unable to make contact.