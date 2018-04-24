A big machinery show with some ‘Latin’ flair…in Brazil

Some Irish farmers, contractors and machinery enthusiasts travel to farm equipment exhibitions all over Europe; not many venture as far as Brazil.

South America, not surprisingly, is home to some major agricultural events; AgriShow is Brazil’s biggest machinery showcase.

The 25th AgriShow kicks off next week (Monday, April 30) in Ribeirao Preto. Front and centre will be brand-names that are part and parcel of farming here in Ireland – names like Case IH, New Holland and John Deere – to name just a few.

Considered the “main technological and business event of agri-business in Latin America” the event is home to tractors, machinery, irrigation systems, inputs, accessories, parts and more besides – from almost 800 brands (some from Brazil and some from abroad).

This video (below) is from last year’s exhibition; it provides a taste of what the event is about. You can also see the types of equipment that are in use in front-line farming in Brazil.

John Deere, for example, will showcase its ‘Operations Center’ concept – an agronomic data management platform that apparently “integrates machines, production and agronomic information”.

From the information gathered during planting, input application and harvesting, the farmer can “centrally and remotely identify opportunities to reduce input costs and optimise management”.

New Holland’s latest ‘clean-energy’ concept tractor will be front and centre, alongside a flagship T9 Series machine.

AgriShow 2018 will also play host to a special ‘tractor lovers’ space. On show will be collectibles from Antonio Tittoto’s private collection, including a 1956 (25hp; four-cylinder) Ford 8N and a 1957 Landini L25 (one-cylinder; 25hp).