911hp flagship from New Holland prepped for Grass & Muck 2018

Visitors to Grass & Muck 2018 next week (Thursday, May 17, at Gurteen College) will see New Holland wheel out its latest tractors, foragers and balers, as well as equipment from its ‘agricultural construction’ range.

The flagship attraction, certainly for the New Holland fraternity, will be the FR920 self-propelled forage harvester. It’s notable for its “all-new” FPT Industrial V20 engine – developed, says New Holland, specifically for forage harvesting work.

It delivers a massive 911hp (maximum) at 1,600 to 1,800rpm; torque rise is 44% (from 2,100 to 1,600rpm).

The manufacturer claims that the power curve has been mapped to match the “precise requirements of foraging applications, ensuring the best transient response”. In other words, it can apparently react fast to changing loads.

Also present will be the ‘Roll Baler 125‘. It comes with New Holland’s latest pick-up, already seen on ‘Big Baler’ and ‘Roll Belt’ models.

At 2.3m, the Roll Baler 125’s pick-up is 0.3m wider than the previous model. It has five tine bars with a double-cam drive and adjustable suspension.

There’s an improved crop roller (also adopted from the Big Baler range) and a choice of removable fixed or swivel wheels (that can be stowed on the pick-up for transport).

New Holland is at pains to point out that the machine remains under 3m wide even when the pick-up wheels are installed.

Tractors aplenty

New Holland will also showcase its new T6 Dynamic Command tractor – notable for its eight-step, semi-powershift transmission. The T6 24F 24R Dynamic Command transmission “complements” the existing T6 Electro Command and Auto Command configurations.

Other tractors working on-site will include models from the T7 SWB, T7 LWB Auto Command, T5 and T5 Electro Command line-ups. A model from the T7 Heavy Duty series will be on static display.

At a stretch

New Holland’s LM6.32 and a selection of equipment from the ‘agricultural construction’ range will also be on the stand.

That machine is part of a five-model range – comprising the LM6.32, LM7.35, LM9.35 and LM6.35 Elite and LM7.42 Elite (pictured below) models.