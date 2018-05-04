89,000 BPS applications now submitted as deadline draws close

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has issued an urgent reminder to farmers to submit their online applications for the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) as soon as possible.

Reminding farmers that all applications for the BPS and the Transfer of Entitlements must be done online, the minister highlighted that the deadline for applications is Tuesday week, May 15.

Minster Creed said: “The BPS is a key financial support for farmers and it is vital that they submit their applications in time in order to avoid financial penalties that apply to late applications.

I am encouraged to see that over 89,000 farmers have already made their application.

“However, I would urge all farmers who have not yet applied to do so as soon as possible to ensure that they do not lose out on access to this key payment.

“Farmers should ensure they are in a position to make their application online as a matter of priority,” he said.

Farmers applying online for the first time in 2018 should be aware that there are two stages in the process: they must first register on www.agfood.ie; and, when they receive their registration details in the post, they must then log on and actually make their BPS application.

With the deadline approaching farmers should be aware of this process, and register / make their application as soon as possible, the Department of Agriculture has said.

Online application clinics

The minister added: “I am aware that many farmers will be engaging with the online application system for the first time this year. While it is a simple process, I have put in place a range of supports for farmers in making their applications.

Officials from my department have put in place clinics for farmers, where they can sit down on a one-to-one basis with a staff member from the department and get their application submitted there and then.

“The majority of farmers have already applied online, and I will continue to monitor application rates to ensure that all farmers are in a position to lodge their application on time.”

The department has put in place a range of BPS online clinics in recent weeks, and will be in the following locations next week: