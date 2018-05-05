63% increase in cost of leasing land for cereals in Leinster since 2010

Land leasing prices for cereal ground in Leinster increased by 63% between 2010 and 2017. This is according to the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) / Teagasc Agri Land Market Review and Outlook 2018 report.

Prices in Leinster increased in each year from 2010 (€135/ac) to 2017 (€220/ac). Prices in Munster dropped in 2015, but went back up in 2016 to hit a high of €263/ac in 2017.

In Connacht and Ulster, prices decreased in 2013 and 2014 and hit a modest €110/ac in 2016; they jumped massively to €170/ac in 2017.

Land leasing prices (€/ac) for cereal crops from 2010 to 2017 are displayed for Leinster, Munster and Connacht/Ulster in the table below.

Root crops, maize and pulses

Leinster once again saw an increase in land leasing prices from 2010 (€154/ac) all the way to 2017 (€299/ac) for root crops, maize and pulses. In Munster, prices hit a high of €230/ac in 2014, but decreased steadily to €195/ac in 2017.

Prices fluctuated in Connacht and Ulster, but showed a big difference between 2010 – when they stood at €139/ac – and 2017 when they hit €180/ac.

Land leasing prices (€/ac) for root crops, maize and pulses from 2010 to 2017 are displayed for Leinster, Munster and Connacht/Ulster in the table below.

Potatoes

There was limited data available for land rented to grow potatoes. However, prices increased in all regions from 2015 to 2017. However, there was not enough data available to supply a figure for Connacht/Ulster in 2017.

The average price was highest in Leinster at €426/ac in 2017.