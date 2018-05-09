600ha Oz farm sells for a reported $200 million

A 600ha farm in Australia located approximately 40km north of Melbourne has recently sold for a reported $200 million (€125.5 million).

This equates to a price per hectare of over $330,000 (€209,000). It is believed that the property was sold to a Chinese property developer.

Subject to planning approval, the farm is expected to be able to accommodate 6,000 lots, according to estate agents Biggin & Scott Land.

The offering of this third generation cattle farm was described as “a once in a lifetime opportunity” and “a company defining project”.

Owned by the Laffan family for over 50 years, the 600ha property – know as Deloraine Park – was once part of a farm which consisted of almost 5,000ha.

It has been claimed that the Laffan family has plans to move to another farm in a more northern part of Australia.

The land is set to make way for housing due to the sprawling nature of Melbourne’s suburbs.

It is believed that the property will be worth billions of dollars to developers once the land is rezoned for residential housing.