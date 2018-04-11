5,000 one-to-one food business meetings set for tomorrow

Bord Bia will host a key element of its trade development event Marketplace International, bright and early tomorrow morning (Thursday, April 12) to bring suppliers and international buyers face to face.

In the morning, some 550 international buyers will convene in the RDS Dublin, for 5,000 pre-arranged, one-to-one meetings with 185 Irish food companies.

Marketplace International, which is taking place throughout this week, is a global food buyers’ event organised by Bord Bia to drive new business for Ireland’s agri-food industry.

Approximately 550 food buyers, from 50 countries around the world, will participate in the week-long trade development event, the largest of its kind ever to take place in Ireland.

Throughout the week, delegates are being brought to see Irish farms and factories to showcase Irish food production.

Bord Bia is targeting €40 million worth of new business as a direct result of this year’s event.

Speaking about the event on RTE’s Morning Ireland this morning, CEO of Bord Bia Tara McCarthy said: “We’re looking at right across the supply chain from retailers, food service operators, convenience, online – every single place that you can imagine that you can buy food, we’re targeting them so that they can offer Irish food.

“What we’re really looking to do is show the best of Irish food and drink, and telling that story to buyers that are specifically targeted, specifically invited to look at the food industry,” the CEO added.

This is something that we believe will give a longevity to the diversification plans that we have in place.

The attending food buyers include representatives from Australia, Algeria, Bahrain, China, Indonesia, UAE, Japan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.