‘5 times stronger than steel’: Big Deere to debut at ‘Cereals’

Featuring the new ‘PowrSpray’ solution system, a larger 5,000L tank and an “ultra-lightweight but extremely strong” carbon fibre boom, the John Deere R4050i self-propelled sprayer will be demonstrated for the first time in the Sprays & Sprayers arena at Cereals 2018 (in the UK).

Able to spray at widths of 18 or 36m, John Deere says that the spray boom is “considerably lighter than steel or aluminium designs”.

However, the carbon fibre material used in its construction is supposedly over five times stronger than steel and is able to flex – relieving the structure from the stress that can cause fractures in metal booms.

The manufacturer claims that the carbon fibre boom was specially designed to withstand the high dynamic loads created at high application speeds of 20 to 30kph, even with very wide booms.

Key numbers

Meanwhile, the R4050i is powered by a 6.8L John Deere PowerTech PSS engine – producing 235hp at rated speed (or a maximum of 255hp). This engine meets Stage IV / Final Tier 4 emissions regulations, thanks to the inclusion of a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system.

The sprayer is equipped with John Deere’s GreenStar 3 (2630) touch-screen display (with FieldDoc spray documentation and ISOBUS compatibility).

It comes AutoTrac-ready and with a free JDLink ‘Ultimate’ subscription for one year.

Other standard fittings include a: Hydro Handle multi-functional control lever; Solution Command electronic sprayer control for automatic filling, mixing, spraying and rinsing; and a 50L PowrFill inductor (for transferring chemicals into the main tank).

The PowrSpray system incorporates a dual-circuit design with two pumps – each for a specific function. A new, purpose-designed waterproof keypad and digital display at the sprayer’s operator station enable control of automated filling, spraying and agitation.

To reduce overlaps or skips, John Deere’s automatic Section Control system switches individual boom sections on and off – when entering or leaving pre-defined areas, including headlands.