5 Hereford bursaries worth €1,000 each up for grabs

The Irish Hereford Bursary Competition is back for a third consecutive year for secondary school students, the Irish Hereford Breed Society has announced.

This, according to the organisation, is due to its popularity over the past two years – attracting interest from numerous aspiring students hoping to pursue a career in the agri-sector.

The Irish Hereford Breed Society has five €1,000 agricultural education bursaries up for grabs at this year’s contest.

The competition is funded by the Irish Hereford Breed Society in collaboration with Slaney Foods International and Lidl Ireland, which are back to support this programme once again in 2018.

The competition

To be in with a chance of winning one of these bursaries, candidates should submit an assignment entitled: “A Young Farmer’s opportunities and challenges in Beef Farming”.

This essay, capped with a maximum word-count of 2,000 words, should be sent with their name, address and contact number clearly displayed, by e-mail no later than Friday, August 31, 2018 to: [email protected]

A total of 10 qualifiers will be contacted by phone on Monday, September 10, and will be required to attend the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore on Wednesday, September 19, to be interviewed by a well-known figure in Irish agriculture who will select the final five winners.

A previous winner of the bursory – Noel Bardon from Mullingar, Co. Westmeath – has encouraged students to get their applications sent in.

“From start to finish, the competition was a thoroughly enjoyable experience, with many great people met along the way,” he said.

“It can provide students with a motivating challenge to show their interest in the industry which they will find themselves leading, in years not so far into the future.

The scheme helped prepare me academically and financially for my studies at UCD and I could not recommend it enough to anybody planning a career in the agri-sector.

For further details of the programme, those interested are advised to view ‘Terms and Conditions’ on the Irish Hereford Breed Society’s website. Information can also be found on the Lidl and Slaney Meats websites.