5 hacks to take the pressure off next spring

The mayhem associated with calving a large number of cows over a short period of time is fast approaching for many dairy farmers.

With the push for efficiency, many farmers have targeted calving 90% of their cows in just six weeks. Alongside this comes the pressures of milking for the first time in 2018 and pushing to get cows out to grass.

However, there are a number of hacks that farmers can use to relieve some of the pressures at this difficult time of the year. These include: feeding silage at night; once-a-day calf feeding; the outdoor rearing of calves; once-a-day milking in early lactation; and shortening the milking interval.

1. Feeding silage at night

Research from Teagasc Moorepark has shown that restricting silage feeding time during the day resulted in less night calvings, compared to allowing cows full daily access.

According to Teagasc, this practice reduced the number of cows calving between 12:00-06:00am from 25% to 10-15%.