‘36% price hike’: How much diesel is used when cutting silage?

Fuel consumption figures – relating to diesel usage when cutting silage – have been compiled by the Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI).

According to the FCI, this harvesting operation is “almost exclusively managed by agricultural contractors – on behalf of their farmer customers”.

The association says that typical fuel consumption rates for a “high-output and efficient” silage harvesting outfit in Ireland in 2018 are as follows:

This, says the FCI, is against a background in which there has been “a 36% increase in agricultural diesel fuel costs – to €0.75/L in 2018″.

This increase, it says, will add more than €500 per day in fuel costs to the overall cost of a running a modern Irish (silage) contracting outfit.

In response, the FCI is seeking the removal of the ‘Carbon Tax’ from agricultural diesel used by agricultural contractors – to allow farm contractors to maintain silage harvesting charge-out rates at 2017 levels.

It has written to both the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed – pressing for action to be taken.