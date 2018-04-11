310hp McCormick flagship is now a ‘real-life’ proposition

The order book is apparently now open for the all-new McCormick X8 VT-Drive tractor, which is offered with three engine power outputs of 264hp, 286hp and 310hp.

The new range takes the McCormick marque into a new power class – above the X7 VT-Drive 141-192hp and X7 P6-Drive 141-225hp models (which have stepless and semi-powershift transmissions, respectively).

Ray Spinks, sales director and general manager at the McCormick distributor for the UK and Ireland (AgriArgo UK), explained “The McCormick name is closely associated with efficient power and performance and the new X8 VT-Drive tractors represent the ultimate expression of that image.

They have great driver appeal and the unique combination of the fuel-efficient BetaPower (FPT) engine, ZF heavy-duty transmission and high-capacity hydraulics make it a powerful performer in the field.

“Ploughing, cultivating, sowing and powering big mowers and other harvesting machinery will likely be the main roles for tractors of this size, but road work with large-capacity slurry tankers, muck spreaders and trailers will also be in their remit.”

Advertisement

Key features include a CVT transmission, with different operating modes. Electronically-controlled hydraulics with 157L/min or 212L/min load-sensing pumps – plus 115L/min dedicated to steering and other ancillary systems – are also part of the package.

There’s also an integral front three-point linkage and PTO assembly on the cast steel load-bearing chassis, along with a 12t rear three-point hitch.

Tyres of up to 900/60 R42 are available for the rear axle.

The McCormick Premiere cab is claimed to offer “excellent all-round visibility”, especially forwards through the “wide”, one-piece windscreen. “Fingertip control” of many tractor functions is via a seat-mounted console and a touch-screen colour display – with ISOBUS capability.

Optional precision steering, using satellite-based positioning and a high-ratio ‘EasySteer‘ system for less arm twirling during headland turns, are available.