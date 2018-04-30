3 eye-catching JCBs to headline at major motor show

JCB has partnered with the ‘Confused.com’ London Motor Show in a move that will see three of its vehicles headlining a ‘Built In Britain by JCB’ feature.

A Williams Martini Racing wrapped 3CX Compact backhoe loader will be present (pictured above); it was designed in conjunction with the British F1 Team.

The British firm will also bring its world record breaking Dieselmax car to the exhibition; it set a new diesel land speed record of 350.092mph on the Bonneville Salt Flats, USA, back in 2006. It’s powered by two JCB engines.

In addition, the manufacturer will bring the Hydradig – a new tool-carrying “solution” (pictured below). The company describes it as a “ground-breaking digging, lifting, loading and tool-carrying machine”.

JCB’s head of sponsorship, Edd Hood, said: “We are excited to partner with the ‘Confused.com’ London Motor Show and are thrilled that the ‘Built in Britain’ area will now officially be known as ‘Built in Britain by JCB’.

“With a pedigree of over 70 years of British engineering, we are proud of our heritage and continued commitment to developing British machines in a global market place.

Bringing the 3CX Compact, Hydradig and DieselMax to celebrate both our past and future is exciting for us.

Alec Mumford, chairman of the ‘Confused.com’ London Motor Show, commented: “We are really excited that JCB is partnering with the ‘Built In Britain’ feature for this year’s show, bringing three absolute powerhouse vehicles for us to all admire.