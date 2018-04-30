2,000 bulls to leave Irish shores for Turkey next week

An Irish exporter is preparing to ship approximately 2,000 cattle to Turkey next week. Viastar, the Meath-based exporting company, is currently finalising a shipment of bulls for the market.

A livestock-carrying vessel – with bulls weighing upwards of 400kg – will leave Irish shores on Wednesday, May 9. The consignment will consist of all breeds except Friesian.

This is the third boat in a series of shipments – with this type of cattle – to Turkey by the company. This will bring the total number of Irish cattle exported to Turkey so far this year to about 7,820 head.

Weanling bulls

In addition, Viastar is currently sourcing weanling bulls, weighing 250-330kg, for the Turkish market. The exporter requires good-quality, R and U-grade, continental weanlings; good-quality Angus types will also be sought.

So far this year, the total number of weanlings exported from Ireland to Turkey stands at 2,233 head.

Farmers interested in supplying cattle for either shipment are advised to contact the Viastar head office, during office hours, at: 046 9243233

Other export news

Figures from the Department of Agriculture show that some 84,284 calves left Irish shores so far this year.

Export growth has been witnessed in Spain and the Netherlands – two of the main markets for Irish calves. Up to April 15, some 31,454 calves were exported to Spain. This is an increase of 8,827 head or 39% on the corresponding period in 2017.

Furthermore, 32,890 calves left Ireland bound for the Netherlands up to April 15 – an increase of 0.5% or 174 head compared to the same period last year.

As of April 15, some 10,509 calves were exported to Belgium. This is a massive increase of 6,894 head on 2017 levels.