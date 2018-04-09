Kiwi fencing tools and equipment now available in Ireland

Fencing is always easier when you have the right equipment. Strainrite Fencing Systems provides the tools; but it also provides innovative solutions that make the task easier.

Strainrite is a leading New Zealand agricultural equipment manufacturer, with a history that dates back to the early 1970s. Renowned for its innovation, the company designs and builds an extensive range of fencing tools and equipment.

The company is always looking for ways to improve your experience and is well known for quality fencing products – built to the requirements of the farming sector.

Designed by farmers

Strainrite fencing tools and equipment are designed by farmers. Taking on board what farmers and fencing contractors have to say, the company delivers market-leading fencing products that withstand tough and demanding farming elements across New Zealand, Australia, the US and Europe.

Strainrite’s portfolio includes: products for wire tensioning; wire jennys; along with fencing tools and equipment. From strainers; crimps; pigtail posts; and Ezepull tools, Strainrite is your one stop shop for all your fencing tool and equipment needs.

The Activator Strap

Strainrite’s new and innovative gate break activator, the Activator Strap, was recently announced as the winner of the prestigious Mystery Creek National Fieldays ‘International Innovation Award 2017’.

Advertisement

The Activator Strap offers significant advantages over traditional products. It is a lower-cost, single-component, multi-function post insulator that eliminates auxiliary components such as the egg insulator, pinlock insulator, activator plate and separate electrical lead.

It’s easy to install and there is no wiring necessary. The Activator Strap has multiple hook points. It is also easy to use – even in the dark. Check out the video below which explains more.

More information

Strainrite’s extensive range of instructional videos are available on YouTube or on the Strainrite website. They give farmers step-by-step instructions on how to use the specialty fencing products. Strainrite products are distributed in Ireland by Forcefield Active Technology.

For more information on stockists, lo-call Forcefield at: 1850-757757 or Click here